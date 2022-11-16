Although the Nov. 10 Southport Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting did not have Project Indigo on the agenda, Mayor Hatem spent a considerable amount of time talking about the project and the negotiation process that will be taking place over the next several months.
His discussion may have been prompted by a closed meeting on Nov. 8 with the BOA and the city’s development attorney. He told those of us in attendance and watching the meeting online that the city has the sewer rights for the property proposed for development in Southport’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). I believe this provision in the agreement is not widely known.
For more than a year Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Ltd., threatened if the city didn’t annex the property then the developer would go ahead and develop under the county R-20 zoning, which would leave Southport without the benefit of gaining tax revenue. However, having sewer rights is a huge bargaining chip for advocating lower density development and should have given the city the upper hand when the project’s concept was first introduced last year.
Why was this not widely known since the city approved the West Brunswick Sewer Service Regional Participant Agreement in October 2020? The agreement stipulates that the county can’t install sewer pipes without the city’s permission, thus if Project Indigo is not annexed by the city, all homes built in the ETJ would be required to have individual septic tanks on some soil that may not perk.
Also, why are some aldermen claiming that if the developer’s rezoning proposal is denied, there’s a risk of losing ability to negotiate with developer for a better deal? Do they think that our citizens would be unable to see the value of owning sewer rights?
More manipulative arguments continued at the meeting when the city’s attorney, Norwood Blanchard, claimed that if left at R-20 zoning, a group home could be built in one of the residential areas. State statutes and the Federal Fair Housing Act provide for certain types of group homes in any residential zoning district, including R-20, R-10, PUD, etc. Was that supposed to be a veiled threat to uninformed citizens?
The No High-Density Southport group is not advocating to deny Bald Head Island Ltd. and East West Partners their right to develop the land, but we are voicing our concerns over backroom negotiations that could result in high density development and negatively impact our “America’s Happiest Seaside Town,” which we all treasure.