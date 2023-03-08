Offshore Wind Farms are approved off the Carolina Coast. Leases have been auctioned. It’s a VERY BIG project - over six gigawatts are planned (for comparison: Brunswick Nuclear has two reactors, each produce about 0.93 GW). The project named Wilmington East will be constructed off the Brunswick Coastline stretching from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington.
My primary concern is the infrastructure required after the power is brought on shore will impact our view shed in dramatic ways. A wind turbine 20 miles offshore may be aesthetically benign for most of us. However, if you have driven along the New Jersey Turnpike you may remember seeing hundreds of very large electric transmission towers parallel to the highway. I am concerned that those unsightly towers will be coming to a neighborhood near us.
Even worse, the large amount of power planned, generated, and transmitted is not for Brunswick County. This power is destined for load centers like Charlotte and Raleigh. Steps need to be taken to assure that the power corridor that is constructed through Brunswick County is mindful of our needs and that our sacrifices are factored into the equation when a final solution is developed.
I have communicated with individuals associated with this effort and sadly, there are too many unanswered questions. Regrettably, the Brunswick County Commissioners are not involved with project leaders, NC Towers. They were not invited to be part of the task force despite the obvious potential impacts on our county. I have urged that Secretary Mundt invite our county to be at the table and allowed to participate in strategy and planning. Today, some Brunswick County employees are allowed to sit on various subcommittees - also known as the “kid’s table” in our house.
I asked our representatives Miller, Iler and Rabon to look into this and assure Brunswick is given a voice in this multi-billion dollar project. So far I only heard back from Rep Miller, but I think his staff believes everything is good order. Yet, I have no answer to my simple follow up question: Who in the county interacts with NC Towers and what authority/influence do they have? How are we engaged to assure the best outcome for Brunswick County residents and businesses? All I heard was that we “monitor.” At this point, I am worried.