To the Editor:

Offshore Wind Farms are approved off the Carolina Coast. Leases have been auctioned. It’s a VERY BIG project - over six gigawatts are planned (for comparison: Brunswick Nuclear has two reactors, each produce about 0.93 GW). The project named Wilmington East will be constructed off the Brunswick Coastline stretching from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington.

