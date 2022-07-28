To the Editor:
As the newest member of the City of Southport ABC Board, I feel it necessary to address several issues that arose during the July 14 board of aldermen meeting.
Why is the ABC Board getting so much attention when the item on the agenda was reappointment of Mr. Davis, who serves as board chairman?
If the aldermen wanted to know more about the ABC Board, they’ve had months to ask for a special meeting to learn about it. None of them have ever attended an ABC Board meeting.
These are open meetings, and notice of date, time and location are posted on the city website.
Alderman Davis stated in the above-referenced article in the July 20 edition of The State Port Pilot that there is “so much more I want to know.” She has been an alderman for several years now, and has had ample opportunity to approach or contact any board member or attend any of the monthly meetings.
Furthermore, I understand that the board of aldermen received information from the city clerk related to the ABC Board months ago. Did any of them bother to read this information?
Transparency is a real buzzword today among the aldermen.
My question is, what is the real agenda with the ABC Board? For 50 years the ABC Board has functioned well. Things have improved dramatically and over the past few years transparency has been better, new members have been appointed, and financial contributions to the city have increased exponentially.
Why do we need to expand? Is it because there are members of the board of aldermen who want to see their friends on the board?
Why so much attention on the ABC Board when such questions about other boards are not being asked, when all we are asking is for someone who has faithfully served the city as a member of the ABC Board to be reappointed?
Despite Alderman Alt’s incessant blathering about, and demands for, transparency, I find it ironic that of the aldermen listed on the city website, he is the only one who does not list a telephone number for contact.
Should Mr. Alt not wish to post his apparently top secret private cell phone number, he can take some of the $1,200 a month the city pays him and go to Walmart and purchase a Trac phone. Then perhaps we could have some transparency from him, as his availability to constituents would be increased.
To explain to Mr. Alt why Mr. Dunn spoke at the July 14 meeting, the liaison is who nominates the persons to be voted on to be appointed or reappointed to a committee or board. There is no need for the chairpersons of a committee or other board members to be present. It is unfortunate that Mayor Hatem, the city official serving as liaison, did not speak up sooner: He is who should have brought Mr. Davis’ name forward.
Mr. Alt’s rude, dismissive, disrespectful treatment of Mr. Dunn, the ABC store manager, during the last board of aldermen meeting is unacceptable.
Additionally, his statement that there has been no public notice of open positions for the board is an outright lie.
This is all public information which is made available in The State Port Pilot, as well as on the city website. I should be safe in assuming that Mr. Alt is capable of reading such notices: As a city official, he has a responsibility to do so.
Regarding Alderman Carroll’s comments concerning term limits on jobs, and the apparent great need for youth on all city boards: These comments are ageist at the very least, and blatantly discriminatory at worst.
Does the board of aldermen intend now to set an age limit on applicants for city boards? Shouldn’t some of the members of the board of aldermen be offended by Mr. Carroll’s comment?
A look at the website for the ABC Board lists all of our names, as well as our term beginning and expiration dates.
We interviewed each applicant for the board in person and gave their applications careful and respectful due consideration. To imply otherwise is insulting. The fact that some applicants were not chosen for the board was a result of them not being deemed a good fit for the board at this time.
In addition to thanking them for their interest in applying, Mayor Hatem encouraged each applicant to consider other city boards as well. I should note that none of the new applicants, not one, had ever attended an ABC Board meeting. I realize that this is now the age of “everyone wins, everyone gets a prize.”
As we all know, real life doesn’t actually work in that fashion. All of us have, at some time, applied for scholarships, board positions or jobs we didn’t get. That’s the way life works.
It seems that Mr. Carroll wanted to use this as an opportunity to grandstand and bring forth issues that could have been resolved if he had read the information given to him months ago, had come to an ABC Board meeting, or simply asked to find out more information about the ABC Board in a meeting for that purpose.
While we are appointed by the board of aldermen, the ABC Board falls under the State of North Carolina’s rules and regulations. Prior to the first board meeting, all new members are required by the state to take a state-required ethics course, and record of this is maintained by the state ABC system.
In the State of North Carolina, we work within the state system which regulates alcohol sales. As with any other state agencies, we operate using guidelines established and enforced by the state, not by the City of Southport Board of Aldermen.
Why this sudden interest in expanding the ABC Board? This would seem to be a typical political response: Take a board that is functioning well and shove two more members on it to either satisfy friends of board members, or fulfill a promise made by an alderman to a constituent.
The current way in which Mr. Alt and Mr. Carroll have spearheaded demands for an interview process including those requesting reappointment is nothing more than grandstanding.
If a person is going to be reappointed to this or any board, if they are going to continue to donate their service and expertise, why should they go through the same process as a new applicant to a board or committee?
The current process is disrespectful. It devalues the work of the people who have been serving and want to continue to serve. Instead of the board of aldermen acknowledging and appreciating the work that members of boards and committees do, it is essentially saying that the work that a person has been doing, and doing well, is worthless – there’s someone else out here who is better.
Does the board of aldermen intend to provide the same level of scrutiny to every single city board member coming up for reappointment? It is obvious that some members of the board of aldermen have an agenda, one that is self-serving.
Dr. Angela L. Wadsworth
Southport