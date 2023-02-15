Kudos to the Southport Board of Aldermen for passing a resolution supporting a county initiative to build a year-round swimming pool to serve South Brunswick.
On Monday, Feb. 20, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will be considering the adoption of the newly drafted Blue Print Brunswick 2040 CAMA Land Use Plan which lays out a vision for the county through 2040. One of the components of this plan is Appendix E, a standalone Parks and Rec Master Plan which outlines the recreational desires of the community through 2040 including additional year-round pools.
There is a large group of folks in Southport (as well as Oak Island and Boiling Spring Lakes) who want to make sure this item makes it to the top of the county’s list in the 2040 Plan. This resolution will certainly help.
We know that a year-round pool is financially not feasible for Southport, or any one municipality, to do it on its own. A county-led initiative for a regional facility to serve South Brunswick is our best chance for improved health and wellness through aquatic exercise for our aging population and water safety instruction for our youth.
I hope community members will lend their support to this effort by attending the public hearing on Monday Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the county complex in Bolivia - and if so inclined, they can wear a bright beach towel and a pair of goggles around their necks to visually show support). If anyone wants to wear a bathing suit and cap that’s even better, but a cover up will likely be required! Hope to see you there!