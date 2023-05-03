I continue to attend City of Southport Planning Board and Board of Aldermen meetings for the and I continue to learn more each time. However, I am still trying to understand how the text amendment to allow conditional zoning, or conditional rezoning in a residential district, even started. And, what is the urgency?
The concept of conditional zoning/rezoning in a residential district was introduced at a Southport meeting in January. The City of Southport does allow conditional zoning in commercial districts. More information was provided at a planning board meeting and further explained in a public hearing. Basically, conditional zoning allows for the city and the landowner to negotiate the terms of development; almost anything is negotiable. Density increases, clustering and mixed use are favored. It is popular in cities with a population over 25,000. Southport is just about 5,000. A text amendment for conditional zoning/rezoning in a residential district was presented, as predicted, at the last planning board meeting.
At last week’s planning board meeting another text amendment to address a specific type of lighted signage was proposed. When it was identified that there is only one business that requested the text amendment, it was dropped like a hot potato.
Having heard more than once that there are no applicants requesting conditional zoning/rezoning, why are we spending so much time on this? What is the impetus? The Director of Development Services has already written five drafts since January and he asked the planning board what it wants at last week’s meeting. What wording does it want to be used?
Who is asking for conditional zoning in a residential district? Why?
This will hurt the City of Southport, and all of the citizens who have spoken up at these meetings oppose conditional zoning/rezoning in residential districts.
Drop conditional zoning/rezoning in a residential district like a hot potato!