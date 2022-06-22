The Indigo development would like to dramatically change Southport. I’d prefer if Southport changed the developer’s grand plans.
I don’t oppose their right to develop their land. I do oppose changing the existing zoning they were well aware of when the land was purchased. The marina wanted to change Southport’s waterfront with a marina enlargement to help them make more money too, but at a loss of picturesque views of the harbor, marsh and sunsets. We didn’t let them change Southport.
I recall when a massive commercial port was proposed to be built in our city’s area to produce more revenue to North Carolina. Remember “No-Port Southport?” We didn’t let that proposal change Southport either.
I’m not suggesting “No-Go Indigo.” It should go forward but smaller sometimes is better. At present, I’d prefer accepting living with the negatives of a smaller development than the positives of the big one. We don’t hear much about the smaller option - I hope it’s still a consideration.
The planning board will have an opinion. The aldermen will have one too. Very challenging to weigh the points, as what might be a pro to one could easily be a con to another.
Will the people have a voice? Wouldn’t it be interesting if there was a public referendum? It’s wishful thinking the two main options with positives and negatives and long term implications could be presented for a vote, and that vote be decided by those who will be impacted most: the people of Southport.