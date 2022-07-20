After attending the special joint meeting (Monday) night to address the two studies presented to the City of Southport, I conclude that both of the studies misrepresent the facts of the true costs of annexation. The two studies were not “apples to apples,” but truly, apples, oranges and lemons.
The fiscal study for Scenario 1 stated the 10-year buildout at current tax rates and current revenue and expense rates would benefit the City of Southport roughly $1.4 million each of the next 10 years. This scenario included the entire Indigo Phase 2 project if 1,542 dwellings were rezoned to a PUD and annexed into the City of Southport. Not using any growth.
Scenario 2 represented only the 550 dwellings of the unannexed portion of the buildout if left at R20. The city would only see net impact of the fire department and EMT fees, as the ad valorem taxes property taxes would belong to someone else.
Shouldn’t Scenario 2 include the revenue benefits of the R20 dwellings within the City of Southport (on appr. 38 acres) to make this an apples to apples comparison to Scenario 1?
The Fiscal Impact Study that was presented next was also basically a fiscal study using different factors that were either incorrect or irrelevant. Wasn’t this supposed to be an infrastructure study, not just financial?
All encompassing studies related to all of the non-fiscal impacts were not addressed at all. While the cost of a new electrical substation was not identified in either study, this was not within the expertise of the consulting company as stated by the second consultant firm representative.
Also not addressed were traffic impacts, UDO guidelines, and the various environmental impacts - noise, ecological, wildlife, historical preservation, water quality, natural resources, etc. The list goes on and on.
I do respect and value the City of Southport’s Mission Statement and Core Values. I also respect each of the aldermen, the mayor, and planning board members, and I trust that they will make their recommendations and decision based on the City of Southport’s UDOs and Comprehensive Core Land Use Plan guidelines, in addition to listening to the residents of Southport.
I ask residents to write each of the aldermen and the mayor, and attend the very important planning board meeting on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building. Public comments will be allowed.