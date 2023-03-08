The Blueprint Brunswick 2040 Plan (BB2040), which laid out a comprehensive land use plan and a parks and recreation master plan that included future locations for parks and recreation facilities, was presented at the February 20 Brunswick County Commissioner’s meeting which I attended.
My first thought was, “This will be invaluable as growth continues in our county.” My second thought was, “What about the library facilities and future locations of Brunswick County Public Library branches to deal with increasing populations?”
Brunswick County has five library branches located along the eastern side of the county in Oak Island, Southport, Leland, Shallotte and Carolina Shores. BB2040 indicates growth in the central part of the county (mainly Supply, Town Creek/Winnabow and Grissettown) with potential new parks and rec facilities in these areas.
I know there’s a community library in Boiling Spring Lakes City Hall that was created by volunteers which receives a small amount of budgeted money from the city for books. Obviously, this community is trying to serve its population with easy access to library materials.
Based on the latest 2021 NC Public Library Standards (NCPLS), https://statelibrary.ncdcr.gov/services-libraries/resources-library-staff/public-library-standards/facilities#design, to maintain “essential” library service, residents shouldn’t have to drive more than 30 minutes to a branch library, 20 minutes for “enhanced” services and 15 minutes for “exemplary” services. I’m not sure we meet even the 30-minute criteria for some areas. It would be great for Brunswick County to have a goal and a plan to offer “exemplary” library service to our residents with easy-access library facilities.
Brunswick County libraries support literacy, education and lifelong learning. Toddlers are introduced to the wonder of books and learning through story times and summer reading programs help youth maintain reading levels over the summer. Teens learn through books, robotics and other programs while adults enjoy educational programs.
With the ubiquitous use of technology, our libraries provide much-needed technology training for seniors as well as free computers for everyone for online submission of job applications, filing taxes, applying for social security, unemployment, etc.
The parks and recreation department is an important service provided by the county. Our public library system is also an important service provided by the county and should be included in the strategic plan.
The county could use the excellent data already provided by the BB2040 and fund an additional comprehensive study (using surveys, focus groups, public forums, etc.) for our Brunswick Public Library system.