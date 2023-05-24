This letter is in reference to the article published in last week’s edition of The Pilot written by Eliot Duke about the May 11 Southport Aldermen’s meeting. Yes, there was an incident between Mr. Allen and Mr. Alt during the 52 minute heated discussion on the city’s proposed social media policy. The article, along with two photos of these gentlemen, was explicit in describing the exchange of temperamental remarks between the two.
However, what I am taking exception to is the lack of attention to the “rest of the story.” The Pilot did not report that within minutes Mr. Alt apologized for his action in raising his hand in response to Mr. Allen’s comment and the apology was immediately accepted by Mr. Allen – a proper and courteous action by both aldermen.
The article left the public with the impression that there was an atmosphere of discord and hostility still present. Aldermen often disagree with one another and tempers may flare but this is not an ongoing situation at our aldermen’s meetings.
I am present at nearly all meetings but was traveling this time. However, I did watch the three-hour meeting online. All public city meetings are recorded and live-streamed. One can go to the city’s website and find these recordings. The social media discussion begins at point 36:15 in the May 11 recording.
If a citizen is interested in seeing and hearing how our aldermen interact, debate and make decisions, this is a good way to check it out (and you can take a break when it goes on and on). It’s also very interesting to see the body language between the board and how much attention they appear to pay when others are speaking or if they are scrolling through their phones or laptops – just saying. There’s an election coming up this fall. Get to know your leaders a little better before you vote. Go to aldermen’s meetings either personally or virtually – it’s often an eye opening experience.