Bald Head Island Limited’s efforts to sell the BHI ferry system has been a long and complicated process. The dispute between Limited and the BHI Village government is just short of two years and island property owner tax funds financing the village’s legal costs are quickly approaching one million dollars.
Both island and mainland users are weary of the fighting. While they want some basic protections about parking availability and future price levels, they want a viable and clear path forward.
SharpVue’s proposed acquisition of the transportation system provides the needed solution. SharpVue’s investor group are almost all North Carolina-located and have a long term investment horizon.
They have all the financing required for the acquisition and have investor commitments for additional funds for future improvements if needed. They will take on existing management and staff, providing a smooth transition and continuity of operations.
Most importantly, they have agreed in concept with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to guarantee adequate parking levels at Deep Point, a one year freeze on ticket price increases, linking future price increases to inflation rates for several years, and requiring any potential future owner to accept these conditions.
This oversite by the NCUC once formalized will address the legitimate basic concerns users are seeking. Lastly, SharpVue will close on the deal as soon as permitted. SharpVue offers a reasonable solution, and the time is now for the NCUC and the users to support them.