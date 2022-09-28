I read in a recent State Port Pilot that the Oak Island Fire Department will no longer send a certified EMT when locals call 911 for help.
Serious thought needs to be given to the inevitable outcome of this decision. Having owned property near the west end of Oak Island for the past 24 years, I have seen the response of 911 vehicles many times. The fire department is always ahead of the ambulance – usually 15 or 20 minutes – and they offer quick help to organize the caller’s anguish and get the help started.
Our home transitioned from a rental property to a permanent residence four years ago, and we now experience the tremendous increase in the number of people possibly in need of 911 assistance during the summer vacation months. I personally benefited from the fire department’s emergency help this past April, and that memory is the prompt for this letter.
Like most of the homes in the rental areas, our home is built on pilings to avoid flooding. I will never forget how thankful I was that two strong firemen strapped me into a chair-like gurney and carried me safely down the flight of stairs to the ambulance which took me to Novant in Wilmington. I ask that a survey be done of the ability of the ambulance teams to actually do this part of the rescue transport. Their expertise is driving safely and administering care during the trip to the emergency room.
Someone should not die because the fire department no longer comes out on 911 calls. If funding is the issue, let’s start making these needs known to the town council.