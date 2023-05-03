This is a letter of thanks for assistance rendered to me on Monday afternoon, May 1. One minute I was walking down East Moore Street heading toward the library to return a book after dropping a letter at the post office. That’s the last thing I remember before coming around in the back of an ambulance strapped onto a stretcher, and answering questions from EMS personnel.
It appeared that I had done a face plant onto the sidewalk in front of Cape Fear Jewelers and briefly lost consciousness. Seven hours later my spouse and a friend brought me home from the Novant Wilmington ER with several stitches on my face and inside of my mouth, multiple abrasions, and a broken front tooth. While today finds me sore all over with follow-up medical and dental appointments necessary, I am gratefully able to manage slowly around my house with the assistance of my spouse.
I have no idea who the Good Samaritan(s) were who called for an ambulance and stayed until it arrived, retrieved the library book from where I had thrown it, and collected my broken glasses and sunglasses to pass on to the ambulance driver for me. What I do know is how grateful I am to live in such a caring community, where people are willing to get involved to help a stranger in trouble.
That letter I had just mailed was in response to a fundraising appeal from Charles A. Drew, President of the Southport Rescue Squad Auxiliary. These funds are needed to provide their ambulances with necessary active power loading systems to assist EMS squad members in lifting stretchers in to and out of ambulances, for the safety of patients as well as rescue squad members who are literally doing the heavy lifting. I would encourage any community member who can afford to do so to respond positively to this appeal. I’m certainly glad I did.
Thanks again to the anonymous Good Samaritans who came to my aid, as well as the EMS personnel.