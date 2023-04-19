“Shame on them” is right. I could not agree more with the letter from Jack Gordon in the April 5 edition about guns and our so-called legislators.
Why is it that when there is another mass shooting at a school or church, legislators jump fast to concentrate on passing more laws to help protect second amendment rights? Guess what? Possessing an AK-47 machine gun is not a guaranteed second amendment right; high caliber assault weapons are not guaranteed as part of our Constitution. How ludicrous are we in America when children are dying more from guns than anything else? Follow the money ...
And do every day citizens really think its OK that our representatives are so PRO-GUN that they cannot even consider or debate passing more stringent and sensible laws to better protect our children? Most people are in favor of limiting access to high caliber weapons. But not Rep Frank Iler. He is not representing most of his constituents but rather sucking up to the NRA lobby machine. Follow the money ...
Rep. Frank Iler just voted in favor of Senate Bill 41 - Guarantee Second Amendment Freedom and Protections and notified his constitutes in his “From the Legislator” column last week. He mentioned this bill would be vetoed by the Governor. Yes, because it’s the right thing to do and Gov. Cooper is not hog-tied to the powerful gun lobby like so many other politicians. Those parents hadn’t even buried their children yet, and Frank Iler was in favor of passing more laws to make it easier to obtain weapons. His main concern is having unfettered access to weapons. Really?
When will this madness stop? If you are supporting these politicians, please rethink it.