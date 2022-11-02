The Polote Corporation’s application for “topsoil” from the City of Southport’s 441-acre tract leaves many questions to be answered.
The definition of topsoil is “surface soil usually including the organic layer in which plants have most of their roots and which the farmer turns over in plowing.”
In this area in highly wooded areas we find an average of less than two feet of so-called “topsoil,” but in some of our local areas we actually find no topsoil, just pure sand that over time does allow some vegetation to grow.
How many cubic yards of fill is intended to be removed from this 441 acres?
To what depth will this fill be removed? With as much water that there is around Southport, do we need another lake?
This would be nothing but a burrow pit, not just the removal of topsoil. How deep will they go? Will they leave a viable slope to their shoreline of the new “lake?” Will they leave developable land between the lake and the property lines?
Are they going to chip up all the vegetation to use as future mulch or are they going to burn “smoke in the air” pollution, all this vegetation.
If they lease the land will the lease just be good for a specific time – until they remove what fill they need for the new Sunny Point project – or will the lease run until they decide to end it? If they buy the property, what control will Southport have over it in the future?
What is the end proposed use if the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission buys it?