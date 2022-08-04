July 27 found a large number of county residents watching an 11-foot alligator torturing and terrorizing residents of Boiling Spring Lakes on the news.
What amazed me wasn’t the alligator but the Wildlife Officer stating, “He will move on because the pond is too small for food.”
Wildlife experts say, “Gators over five-feet long can be a safety risk to people and pets.” Rather than taking the chance of having this alligator “move on,” the BSL resident paid $600 to have the alligator removed and relocated 30 miles away.
I personally want to thank Carol Woollery for her generosity as she considered the safety of all residents and their pets.
The Wildlife Officer informed her the alligator is an endangered species and he was not permitted to remove it from its habitat. But he could, and did, issue her a permit to have it removed. I don’t understand this thought process. I believe something is totally amiss here and has been for a long time.
According to the National Wildlife Federation, alligators are no longer considered an endangered species (1987). The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service pronounced the American Alligator fully recovered as of 1987.
Florida, which was one of the states with declining numbers of alligators, is now experiencing the exact opposite problem.
What I don’t understand is why it took me exactly two minutes to Google this information and there are federal, state, and county employees who still maintain alligators are endangered. Something is just not right here.
I feel one of the federal, state or country agencies needs to investigate this situation and determine which one of them should have paid Clayton Ludwick, Master Officer, N.C. Wildlife instead of Carol Woollery.