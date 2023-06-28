The 24th of May issue moved me to write a letter, and I hope this is somewhat relieving and eye opening.
I am a local, born in Brownsville, Texas but raised in Southport. I am a recent graduate from Norwich University and am currently awaiting boot camp in October, until then I am a waitress at the infamous San Felipe.
I am witnessing a change in the not so quiet town of Southport, what once was a hidden gem is now an open treasure chest to all who see an opportunity. Nevertheless, I am a voice from the working class, a voice from the locals, a voice from the beauty and for the preservation of Southport. There are individuals from all over the country wanting to build here, start a family and those who’d like to rest in peace here, if you know what I mean. Yet, pretty soon the locals will be few and the majority of houses will be vacation homes.
I am not certain if individuals my age are aware, or if those older than me will listen to me, but Southport is my home. I am willing to share it; however, those who also want to call it a home or a temporary home, they should partake and assume the responsibility of protecting and maintaining Southport. I accept the changes but I ask that the community does not forget the “little guy.” The new Hawthorne Pines apartment complex has opened my eyes, license plates from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Utah, Ohio, Pennsylvania, even Hawaii!
Southport is my home and I am speaking for it so that its beauty may be preserved. We must work together to not become another fast-paced city or the next tourist spot, but a place that cares for its people and its environment. I don’t believe this to be impossible. I am a voice for Southport.
P.S. You can know a lot about a person just by serving them chips, salsa, a ton of sour cream and a whole lotta cheese dip.