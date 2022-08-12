To the Editor:
After doing so much research, I really can’t see that there is any middle ground worth negotiating for the special non-public meeting that was held Tuesday, August 9. The Developer Agreement is being reviewed by the City of Southport Mayor, Board of Aldermen, and an attorney. A Developer Agreement should state that you need to follow the town ordinances. Per UNC Developer Agreement website information, this agreement requires much further detail than what has previously been submitted. I can’t begin to think that having not met the requirements from the submitted documentation would there even be justification and documentation supporting any developer agreement at this point.
Leave all the land at R20 and then compute how many homes that would be. If East West can’t make a profit on that, then maybe the land is overpriced. With all the current inflation and recession upon us, it’s a scary time to be thinking about overpricing our current demographics. Brunswick County’s median age is 56.
The IP2 PUD is unacceptable and was denied by the planning board for very valid reasons. The UDOs indicate significant open space should be offered in a PUD; the amount presented in the applications is the minimum amount for a PUD.
While Meadowmont (built by EastWest) in Chapel Hill is beautiful, it is an affluent development in a much larger area. Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill has a population of 2.03 million. Chapel Hill alone has 60,000.
Southport has around 4,000 residents. IP2, as submitted, does not fit into Southport.
There was considerable controversy about the Meadowmont development in Chapel Hill. Ground was officially broken in 1999 after eight years of planning. A similar East West PUD was turned down by the Charlottesville, Virginia, board after they visited Meadowmont several years ago. They put in a parks and recreation area.
The density issues alone are frightening. East West says the density for IP2 is 4.1, that is gross density; 1,542 dwellings on the 375 acres equals 4.1 units per acre. A typical family subdivision allows for five dwellings per acre if the land for just the lots is used. An acre is 43,560 square feet.
Zoning regulations typically apply to net density which measures density against a specific parcel of land excluding public infrastructure. Gross density measures density against the broader area including streets, sidewalks, and other infrastructure.
While our UDOs show that R20 zoning has a minimum 20,000 sq. foot lot, and R10 zoning is a minimum 10,000 sq ft lot, MF allows up to 11 units per acre. In a PUD, the maximum density shall be six (6) dwelling units per acre. The PUD allows for retail/commercial space. That’s the mix of a PUD.
How much is this land selling for?
It is not the responsibility of the City of Southport to provide alternative proposals. It is up to the applicants to come up with their proposed solutions.
For Bald Head Ltd. to say they haven’t had time to look at different numbers is ridiculous, they’ve been considering developing Indigo Phase II for years. I could even make up some numbers and present them. The data is there. It is about the money.
I don’t know why $1.4 million net profit per year is even referred to, that fiscal study is full of holes.
I could go on and on. Oops, I already have.
I don’t believe the City of Southport can negotiate with Bald Head Ltd. and EastWest on the current applications. The developer and builder really need to get a realistic financial expert and planner to guide them through this process. On their dime.
I am aware that this could be a 3-3 tie with the mayor making the deciding vote. I can only trust and believe that all of the board of alderman and the mayor will be doing what’s best for the City of Southport.
Shirley Sullivan
Southport