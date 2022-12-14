Alderman John Allen’s rebuttal to public comments made by Francesca Slaughter at the December 8 Board of Aldermen meeting illustrate he may not fully understand the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), or he is knowingly perpetuating misinformation regarding the Project Indigo Phase II.
Slaughter referred to Allen’s previous statements advocating for the city to accept a “slight increase in housing units” so the city might “get a better product.” She interpreted Allen’s statement to mean rezoning to a Planned Unit Development (PUD), which would allow the city to request concessions from the developers like infrastructure improvements and additional ingress/egress points. She clarified that Allen’s argument is illogical because higher density mixed-use aggravates the already-challenged infrastructure, traffic and green space.
As rebuttal, Allen said a PUD itself has no relation to density, and a PUD preserves open space much better than R-20 zoning. He proclaimed, “I’d much rather have 700 houses, just for example, and three methods of ingress and egress as opposed to 500 houses and only two methods of egress and ingress, especially if only one of those methods is 9th Street which runs right by the school.”
Did Alderman Allen know that in Southport’s UDO a PUD is defined as, “A special district where multiple residential and commercial uses may be proposed and density and lot dimensions may be different from that of the base residential zoning districts in trade-off for significant dedication of open space, alternative housing types, and affordable development?”
Density is a crucial component of any PUD under consideration. Often, an increase in density is the purpose of “negotiating” to a PUD vs. developing land at its current zoning.
Allen continued his rebuttal with, “If you want to see all the land over there cleared out, then that’s what R-20 is going to get you.”
Is Alderman Allen unaware that the property under discussion is in Southport’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) and subject to Southport’s UDO, which includes a strict tree ordinance? (Tree Protection and Landscape Preservation, pg 3-80.)
Has he forgotten the city holds the sewer rights in that ETJ – hence, the city has the upper hand in determining the zoning and density for Project Indigo?
Suggesting future bad land use decisions to stem opposition to a project is poor leadership.
Stay at the current R-20 zoning (2.178 units p/acre, excluding roads and wetlands), and it’s unnecessary to negotiate trade offs with the developers.