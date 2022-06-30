The Pilot has been really nice about allowing me to comment on the ibis in the past, not that I’m an expert on the birds, but only someone who is awestruck by them. So thanks, Pilot, and have you noticed that Battery Island is not covered with White Ibis as in a normal year, when they inhabit the island by the thousands and perform almost constant fly-overs above the treetops of Southport?
No. I’ve looked through binoculars, and not seen them. I have heard that in the past something “spooked” them, an owl or eagle, or other predator. Maybe that explains it. They are around, but not on Battery Island.
Nevertheless, I’m noticing a behavior I’ve marveled at in the past. If one reclines in a backyard chair, wearing polarized sunglasses, looking way up with the chair on full recline, there are white dots up there, in the North Carolina blue. Not like last year, when you could have looked up and seen two, sometimes three groups of eight or nine dancing. Yes, they seem to be doing a ballet in the blue.
I write this because many of you may not have seen this. One really must look hard. They spiral round and round each other, way up there. And if you don’t know what an ibis is, it’s a very social coastal bird, almost always flying together in a V-shape. They have peculiar curved orange-ish-reddish beaks. But this is not a “V,” as when they fly in and out to gather food for their fledglings. They seem to be leisurely soaring just for the fun of it.
My neighbor explained they are hovering on thermals. By why so high? I bet that from where they are, they can see clear out to Frying Pan Shoals, and way in the distance the Gulf Stream. I’m in favor of the ballet explanation, but I really can’t say.
I know there are more important things to write about, but if anyone knows why they do this, let me know. Items required: backyard recliner, polarized sunglasses, and time to gaze a way off yonder, as they used to say back in West Virginia.
So take a look. I don’t know how much longer they will be doing this. Oh, don’t mistake ibis for the buzzards, who, I believe are actually gliding on thermals. As I’ve pointed out, I’m no expert.