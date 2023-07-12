As a concerned lifelong resident of Southport/OKI/BSL I am concerned about how the Fourth of July Festival was managed this year. In my 53 years in this town, this was the worst festival in our history of festivals. I was upset, like many, during COVID but it was understandable. Last year the festival picked up where we left off, but this year took the cake: it resembled nothing that made the previous years so enjoyable.
Moving the traditional food vendors behind the Southport City Gym was a mistake. They have lined Howe Street between Moore and Bay streets for as long as I can remember. Having them located there gave festival-goers a chance to eat, drink, and enjoy the live music on the waterfront.
As far as the music is concerned, moving the stage from its traditional location at the bottom of Howe Street to beside the city pier was another epic fail. Instead of enjoying, food, music, the breeze, and the river view, we looked up Bay Street and the handrails on the city pier. Also, with the stage in that location, the music could not be heard at the intersection of Howe and Moore streets.
The food trucks that were brought in to replace the regular vendors were another fail. They didn’t have the ability to handle the crowds but lucky for them, there wasn’t a crowd. However, even at this lower level of attendees, they were still unable to service the festival-goers. I have read online that many folks ordered pizza in order to have something to eat. Feel free to keep the food trucks, just move them to E. Nash Street as an enhancement to the event, not a replacement to something that has been proven to work for years.
Lastly, I believe the fireworks need to be moved back closer to the city pier area. The area at the yacht basin cannot handle the influx of people wanting to be near enough to see the display. If they move the barge between this year’s location and Oliver’s, I believe it would make for a better viewing experience.
All in all, this Fourth of July Festival was a failure. It was an embarrassment to the city and heartbreaking to those of us who have always taken pride in our celebration.
Why were things changed? The phrase, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” more than applies in this situation.