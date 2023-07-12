To the Editor:

As a concerned lifelong resident of Southport/OKI/BSL I am concerned about how the Fourth of July Festival was managed this year. In my 53 years in this town, this was the worst festival in our history of festivals. I was upset, like many, during COVID but it was understandable. Last year the festival picked up where we left off, but this year took the cake: it resembled nothing that made the previous years so enjoyable.