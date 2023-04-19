To the Editor:

A recent letter to this newspaper addressed the current plan to build 7,200 homes on the Williamson Tract, rightly concluding that, instead of developing that land, we should “keep it as it is!” There are many reasons why, but perhaps the most important one is this: The Williamson wetlands are a crucial safety net - not just for Oak Island, but for all nearby towns and areas, and the families and businesses that make their homes in this area.