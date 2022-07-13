Recently there has been much discussion about the adverse effects that the Indigo Project will have on our beautiful town. The size and scope will certainly change much of our daily lives going forward.
It also appears that the success of Indigo has opened the path for others to put forth other large scale building development.
Recently, plans have been submitted to the planning board for the property at 115 N. Howe St., at the corner of Howe and W. Nash streets currently occupied by the Carr Insurance Company. This parcel is located at the northwest corner of the Central Business District (CBD).
The plans, as presented, call for the demolition of the existing structure and the construction of a much larger mixed-use structure with seven retail spaces on the first floor, four apartments on the second floor including office space for the Carr Insurance company, and a restaurant on the third floor with an occupancy of 435.
There is more. These plans also call for a rooftop bar with occupancy of an additional 227. For anyone who hasn’t noticed, there are no other commercial buildings in the CBD that are over two stories high.
As proposed, it will end up being the elephant in the town and would fit perfectly in a place such as Myrtle Beach, S.C.
There already exists a parking problem in the downtown area. The adjacent neighborhood behind this property will now become the preferred parking lot for the retail, restaurant and rooftop bar customers. This neighborhood behind the elephant is also one of the most desirable in all of the downtown area, just ask any of the owners why they love these quiet, peaceful, tree-lined streets.
The potential traffic congestion, noise pollution and air pollution will certainly destroy this lovely neighborhood, not to mention the negative effect on property values in the area.
The question to answer is, do we, the residents of Southport, want progress to take place with careful, thoughtful consideration of how it affects our lives and the lives of our children and neighbors?
And, should we come together and ask the principles of this project to act in good conscience to preserve the character of our gem on the river, now and into the future. In other words, to be good neighbors.