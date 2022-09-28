I see by the front page story in the September 21 edition that the Southport City Manager, Gordon Hargrove, is leaving to go to a new job. I have been a Southport resident for 22 years and this city manager is just one of a long line of Southport city managers who have come and gone.
What is the problem or is this the pattern for a city manager’s position? Could this be a problem of elected officials not understanding their position versus that of the city manager?
I do not have the answer, but I believe it is not a city manager problem.
Do the residents of the City of Southport, especially the newcomers, understand the city manager and elected board type of government? The State of North Carolina, through the State House and State Senate, determine from the city charter the best type of city government needed. Do they need an elected mayor to head the city government and an elected board of alderman to run the city? In the case of Southport, we have a city manager to run the city and an elected mayor and board of aldermen to lay out our longterm plans. The mayor can only vote when there is a tie vote among the board of aldermen. The city manager has no vote on the board: he is there to explain to the members what may be on the agenda, and the need for their support.
The city manager is responsible for city employees hiring and/or firing and placement. All city employees come under his job description.
This last statement is too often overlooked by board members and the mayor. In running for election, promises are made that run contrary to our type of government.
Each elected official from alderman to mayor can attend classes run by the N.C. School of Government explaining that person’s duties as an elected official. These classes are excellent for all, but especially for those elected for the first time.
You, as a Southport resident, can also call the school for information. As a former board member I used the School of Government many times to help me better understand my responsibilities and the legal aspect of a board decision.