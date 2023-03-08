The proposed sale of 441 acres of land for $441,000 by Southport is not a choice between money and conservation, but between current officials making a patently bad business and political decision (selling a unique asset of untold future value for a mere bagatelle) and trusting future citizens of Southport with making a proper and informed decision when the times change.
Again, I quote your wise editorial, “The land currently lies within the restrictive blast zone of Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, the nation’s largest ammunitions depot, but years from now there is no guarantee the depot will remain a government operation.” MOTSU is situated on an 8,500 acre tract owned by the Army, not including an additional 2,100 acres set aside as a buffer zone. Surely 10,000 acres is sufficient conservation even for the most ardent conservationist.
To reiterate. The notion that Southport is better served by letting a nonprofit control the destiny of this tract if Sunny Point falls into the hands of “a developer or an industry” shows a disturbing lack of trust in the wisdom and integrity of future citizens and an equally disturbing trust in the gullibility of current citizens.
Plain and simple, Southport can only control the destiny of this tract if it continues as the owner. Since current citizens do not and cannot know what the future holds for this tract, I suggest it is wiser to preserve the options of those future citizens who will be here when a decision is required. Until then, under the watchful eyes of its current citizens, Southport can keep this tract “in conservation” as well as any nonprofit.
A unique property which all agree has an untold value to future citizens sold to-
day for $1,000 an acre, that’s no bargain! That is Wokeness Run Amok and will be clearly seen as such by current citizens before the ink is dry on the deed, just in time for the next election. In the inimitable words of the man born Robert Allen Zimmerman, The Times They Are A Changin’.