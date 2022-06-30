First, I thank those who keep their dogs on a leash.
Those I have run into on the beach without leashes, forgive me for my anger and probably sarcasm. Those who have the leash in their hand, but not on the dog, are breaking the law. Those who have a leash on the dog and the other end of the leash is dragging on the ground are breaking the law.
Please read these stories. I know of three incidents where lives were changed forever because of owners who thought of their dogs as under control, family and incapable of hurting anyone.
First incident was a man who thought of his dog as family until he walked in the living room and found his dog holding his baby by the head and shaking it around. He had to shoot his dog to get it to drop the baby. The baby had to have plates put in his skull and was never the same.
The second is of a woman who walked the beach daily. A dog attacked her as she was leaving the beach. The owner, instead of putting the dog on a leash, kept walking towards my friend to see if she was okay. Each time she walked towards my friend, the dog attacked again. She had to go to the ER and be stitched. She no longer walks on the beach.
The third was a friend attacked by her friend’s dog as she approached the home. She also had to get stitches in her hand, leg and face. The owner of the dog, her friend, never took responsibility and continues to have this dog that has attacked others, but the longtime friendship has ended.
In each of these situations, the owners thought their dogs were incapable of hurting others and was under control. You may think of your dog as family, but that dog cannot tell you when it is feeling threatened, afraid or in pain.
Please be respectful of the law and of those walking the beach that have similar stories and keep the leash on your dog and in your hand.