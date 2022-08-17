Thank you for your informative editorial on the upcoming statewide election. I would like to complement that piece with some information about the League of Women Voters (LWV) of the Lower Cape Fear’s efforts to provide voters with nonpartisan voting information.
The league’s longtime Vote411.org project “is committed to ensuring that voters have the information they need to successfully participate in every election.” Vote411 provides a range of information: you can register to vote, verify your registration, find out what is on your ballot and find your polling place. Other information about absentee balloting and early voting is also available.
A voter guide section of Vote411.org, “what’s on your ballot,” and information about the candidates in the November 3 general election has not gone public yet. As soon as we have collected information from the candidates, we will send out alerts about that availability. All candidates in contested races are being sent a questionnaire asking them to submit a picture and bio, describe why they are running and are presented with a set of questions about their basic philosophy on general public issues such as, “What do you see as your most important priority if you are elected?” If a candidate chooses not to participate, we simply indicate that he or she did not respond. The league’s program is a totally nonpartisan effort.
The league is also working to sponsor at least one live candidate forum for all of the candidates in our region from the U.S. House of Representatives to the two Brunswick County Board of Education contests. It is scheduled for October 12 at the Leland Council Chambers. The LWVs’ policy for sponsoring a candidate forum is that at least candidates from two political parties must participate. If only one party’s candidate for an office agrees to participate, that forum will be canceled.
Updated information on the candidate section of Vote411 and candidate forums will be sent out as they are finalized.