To the Editor:

The forces of big development are once again making a power grab via a bill in the N.C. legislature. Recently, those forces targeted our cities and towns - and our ability to control local zoning and building codes. Many of us emailed or called our representatives in Raleigh - and, thankfully, that bill was “parked” in the N.C. Senate Rules Committee. But now, big development is targeting a key N.C. government agency - CAMA - and its ability to protect our coast.