An article in the State Port Pilot June 14 edition read, “St. James Shoreline Project cut after residents question allocation …” (the allocation was for $340,000 in fiscal year 2023). An editorial also appeared in that edition titled “St. James residents speak, and town council listens.”
Like the Lorax, the Oysterlax could be its cousin. So, why does the Oysterlax speak and what does it speak to? As the Lorax spoke for the trees – which had no voice – the Oysterlax speaks for the oysters and the Spartina grass that is part of the living shoreline, which have no voice as well.
The message of the Oysterlax speaks to the issues mentioned in the printed article. By speaking to those issues it is hoped that the importance of the living shoreline can better be understood. So, where to begin?
The cost: $340,000 is an important consideration that the town council debated. However, was there not a compromise suggested? If so, there was no mention.
The skepticism of the project: Councilman Dave DeLong “considered it a science project.” A question by another resident was “does the living shoreline work?” As a participant in the project since 2014, I have seen how it works. It’s not just a “science project” but a teachable moment for participating adults and young folks who volunteer.
The article said Rick Haley, a St. James resident, “found it ‘laughable’ that oysters along the designated properties would make any measurable difference in water quality due to the high volumes of water from the Intracoastal Waterway.” To this comment, what if there were no oysters?
Here’s the Oysterlax’s message:
• A single oyster can filter about 50 gallons of water in a 24-hour period;
• A colony of oysters - known as a reef or rocks - along a shoreline mitigate wave action and act as a buffer to the shore;
• The colony also traps sediment from the wave action and tidal flow which reduces the amount of sediment going back into the waterway;
• By multiplying the thousands of oysters in a colony, the water quality can improve
• As a colony, oysters provide a habitat for many critters, from the microscopic to larger aquatic life such as shrimp, crabs, snails and fish.
Spartina grass is an important part of the living shoreline. In partnership with the oyster, the Oysterlax explains the role it plays:
• Spartina grass anchors the beach area between the tidal zones;
• As the tide recedes, the grass traps the sediment;
• Spartina provides homes and cover for fiddler and mud crabs and snails;
• Wave action is slowed by the grass at the higher tide zone.
So, to my friends and neighbors, the Oysterlax’s message is to think of the Living Shoreline as truly a working team of living plants. And, the working parts can all impact the shoreline and waterway.
It is hoped that what has been presented here has cleared up any misunderstanding or misinformation.
For the council to bring up their concerns is appreciated. Without those concerns, the stewardship of St. James would not be what it is.
St. James residents, come and visit Waterway Park on July 12 – come and participate in the Living Shoreline activity. A great baseball player, Yogi Berra, once said, “You can observe a lot by just watching.”