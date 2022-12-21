There’s a lot of talk around town about Project Indigo’s next iteration. Community members are concerned about what development of the proposed magnitude could mean for Southport’s future. The negative effect on the environment and quality of life are critical issues expressed by many residents. But another crucial component is the cumulative impact of development approvals made in a vacuum.
Before Project Indigo gained traction, there were signs that area development was exploding. A minimum of 420 units have already been approved within Southport city limits, including Osprey Landing (192), Fisher Landing (80), The Haven (18), Burrington (10), the Caswell Road rezoned segment (47), Oakton (42), and Prices Creek (unknown). That’s an estimated 700 additional Southport residents.
Outside city limits, growth is also accelerating at a rapid pace with a combined 7,479 housing units approved (The Oaks at Highland Park, Southport Meadows, and a proposed massive PUD on 3100 acres near Oak Island.)
Southport Planning Board members are justifiably concerned about this rapid growth. As a recent State Port Pilot editorial noted, Southport will service these subdivisions. The year-round effects of this permanent population influx will be significant for all who love Southport.
The result of multiple development approvals made without consideration of the cumulative impact on nearby communities is a hornet’s nest of problems for both the short- and long-term. Existing infrastructure issues – such as overburdened sewer systems, crowded schools, and choked roads – are only further encumbered by development decisions made independently of each other and often without long range plans.
Southport’s leaders are responsible for our future preparedness. This power involves forward-thinking regarding how much growth an area can realistically manage without becoming unrecognizable, and with an emphasis on our proximity to the coast and environmental vulnerability. Continuing to build, unchecked, in vulnerable areas like ours is tantamount to negligence.
Planning Board Chair Sue Hodgin said Southport needs to be proactive rather than reactive when planning for the future. This type of grounding is critical. And there are ways for us to do this: by engaging in the Blueprint Brunswick 2040 initiative, a collaborative effort to guide future growth, decisions, and investments in infrastructure and services in the county through 2040; creating our own 5–40-year vision for the future; and considering a moratorium on development approvals until we have these critical pieces in place to shield us from our own mistakes and foolhardiness.