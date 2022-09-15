In response to commissioners Randy Thompson, Mike Forte, Marty Cooke and Frank Williams Letter to the Editor last week, “Raises Not Rushed,” and if they are referring to the August 24 article in The State Port Pilot titled “Sykes opposed rollout of pay raises,” I stand by everything in the article with the exception to the ARPA Funds.
I agree with the part of the first paragraph of the letter about what citizens expect and what it takes to run county government.
The study might not have been rushed; however, the rush came by me not having adequate time to review.
The November 4, 2021 update from staff was that the Council of Government was meeting with department heads to discuss the job descriptions/salaries.
On April 13, 2022, I received the April 18 Commissioner’s meeting agenda. On April 13, I sent a request to Chairman Thompson that the pay study be postponed until I could review it. This would have also allowed the public time to review the study.
On April 15, the county offices were closed for Good Friday. On April 18, in an email sent to County Manager Steve Stone, Chairman Thompson blind-copied other commissioners requesting that I be given time to review the pay study. In the email, Chairman Thompson made it clear that it took a few weeks longer than anticipated because of additional review.
My question is: what review? I was never given an opportunity to review, nor did I know the study was complete until it was put on the April 18 agenda. The agenda items only covered the pay plan which shows minimum, mid, and high. There was nothing about the changes or percentage of increases to the current pay of employees. The estimated cost for the remainder of fiscal year (FY) 2021/22 was provided in the agenda which was $1.85M. The recurring cost for FY 22/23 is $9.78M.
On May 5, the pay increases were expedited even when the county was preparing the budget. I believe this process should had been part of the budget process.
On July 1, the approved budget also included a 2% merit as a bonus after the pay increases in May.
There was a partial misunderstanding on the ARPA funds. The federal government restrictions made it very difficult to be able to spend the allocation. Due to flexibility in the requirements, 10M of the ARPA funds became more available in the general fund. I requested that the funds be left in the general fund and items needed should be added to the budget and for the board to consider a tax rate reduction for the citizens.
I was not opposed to any needed salary increases and I totally support public safety; however, I was opposed to not having adequate time to review the study along with the county’s healthy benefit package.
It might be time for the board to consider streaming the meetings so that the public will be provided accurate information.