Bald Head Island Public Safety staff and Auxiliary volunteers provide excellent service and dedication. They deserve our appreciation and respect. Their efforts during the November 2021 fire were exemplary.
We must ask, however, is aging equipment and underinvestment preventing them from operating at maximum efficiency?
The islands’ 1995 ladder truck problems are well known, but issues extend beyond this vehicle. A recent report on the November fire by the Sunset Beach Fire Chief highlighted additional issues of concern: the on-board generators were not operating on three of the engines; volunteers were operating on the front line without proper personal safety equipment, putting themselves at risk; Public Safety personnel did not have the industry standard of two sets of turnout gear; crews reported continuing issues of low water pressure; and an attempt to improve water pressure using the emergency fire pump utilities was unsuccessful due to equipment failure. The report stated other “notable equipment issues were mentioned.”
More recently other issues may have arisen. I understand an open ocean boat used for water rescue has a hole in it and needs repeated air pumping before use. A jet ski used for water rescue has been off the island for an extended period for repairs. During this time, at least three water rescue incidents occurred, possibly without the proper equipment. And air conditioning equipment where staff sleep is reportedly not functioning.
We need a higher standard, and the Village Council needs to act urgently to address these aging Public Safety infrastructure needs.