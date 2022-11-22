To the Editor:
Southport, North Carolina, is my slice of heaven with charming homes, friendly streets and beaches nestled in an abundance of history away from living and working in a big city … but not for long.
As I made my triennial visit with friends, I found myself attending the November 10 board of alderman meeting. My interest was piqued hearing of the growing pains and challenges faced by my “small city” away from home. I was disheartened to learn of the possibility of rapid growth knocking on your doorstep, and how it will change everything – and more than you might realize. Worse yet, it cannot be undone, once approved.
I grew up in a small suburban community, much like Southport (but without the fabulous water views), then moved to a rural farming area when I got married. I witnessed the region’s need for housing and saw what happens after a sewage treatment plant was built three fields from my home. A 40% growth in population between 2010 and 2020 (per U.S. Census figures) and hundreds of single-family and high-density housing developments now stand where fields and wildlife used to be.
The difference between my old hometown and yours is you can decide to protect what you have now. You need people, you need technology, you need restructuring of city resources and policies to accommodate the growth facing Southport.
I am not familiar with all the ins and outs of the Indigo Phase II project, but even as a nonresident I’m smart enough to see what is being proposed – not only with this project but many other projects coming down the pipeline – is way more than Southport is ready for now, even five and 10 years down the road, especially if a storm wipes that road away.
Nobody likes change but a good strategy, contingency planning and gradual transitioning allows you the ability to take on each challenge as they come. Your responsibility for protecting the residents of your community should be first and foremost on your agenda. Growth to your community will happen because Southport is a great place to live, shop and enjoy the Fourth of July celebrations. (I know, I’ve attended the festivities twice.)
Your residents want to be involved. Let them help you plan how Southport can thrive now and into the future. I wish you all luck.
Judy Grubb
Philadelphia, PA
