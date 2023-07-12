To the Editor:

The 2023 North Carolina Fourth of July Festival again united our area in patriotism. It was an honor to be part of the fantastic committee that worked tirelessly over the past 10 months to create an experience that would bring meaning to our nation’s birthday and smiles to the many attendees who participated throughout the five-day festival, which would not be possible without the community’s support. Welcoming tens of thousands of visitors with a fanfare of red, white, and blue is an annual tradition and each year, the committee strives to make it a great experience.

