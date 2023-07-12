The 2023 North Carolina Fourth of July Festival again united our area in patriotism. It was an honor to be part of the fantastic committee that worked tirelessly over the past 10 months to create an experience that would bring meaning to our nation’s birthday and smiles to the many attendees who participated throughout the five-day festival, which would not be possible without the community’s support. Welcoming tens of thousands of visitors with a fanfare of red, white, and blue is an annual tradition and each year, the committee strives to make it a great experience.
A festival of this size and complexity can only be carried out with the full support and cooperation of the City of Southport staff and departments who work so hard behind the scenes to make everyone feel welcome and enjoy their experience. To Mayor Hatem, the board of aldermen, Chief Todd Coring of the Southport Police Department, and City Manager Bonnie Therrien, I say thank you for your tireless work, and also to Chief Charles Drew and the entire crew of the Southport Fire Department who helped to ensure our safety. Much appreciation to Tom Stanley and the City of Southport Public Works Department for all their hard work before, during and after the festival to make Southport shine. Oak Island Beach Day would not be a success without the support of Mayor Liz White, Heather O’Brien/Ryan Gordon and their team at the Oak Island Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the many town employees who ensure safety and work to make the day a memorable and well-attended event. Special recognition and thanks to the festival’s administrator, Allayna Dail, City of Southport, Community Relations Department.
While aspects of the festival were enjoyed by many, some changes were incorporated this year that the public shared their feedback on. The committee listens to public comments and will work to accommodate feedback in planning the 2024 North Carolina Fourth of July Festival. The magnitude and scope of the operation, from radio operators to shag contests, required a large-scale logistic viewpoint. Each area of the festival is handled by a dedicated group of individuals who work hard to bring their area of responsibility to completion. Public opinion matters to each of these dedicated individuals who spend untold hours giving to the festival and the various events.
It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the president. I look forward to working with the N.C. Fourth of July Festival Committee, the public, local municipalities, and the business community again to make our 228th-year celebration successful.