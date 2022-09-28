The second annual Capt. Austin Murga St. James golf outing was held Sept. 7, the second year anniversary of his death due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) suicide. The event raised $55,000. Ten days later, the Cape Fear Chapter of Blue Star Mothers raised $28,500 with an event titled “Banding Together 4 Blue Star Mothers,” featuring a unique three-band format.
Thanks to the volunteers involved with both events!
Sadly, over 120,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001 compared to 6,817 service member deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. Alarmingly, PTSD alone accounts for 20 deaths a day! Stop Soldier Suicide is addressing this national crisis by providing free and confidential counseling, personal assigned mentors, long term and follow up care, and multiple referral resources including VA assistance, horse therapy, service dogs, financial assistance and so much more.
Captain Murga proudly served with the US Army, Ranger Airborne Regiment. Upon his return from a tour in Afghanistan, he encountered forced quarantine due to the COVID-19 lockdown, denying him much needed social assimilation. Austin’s proud parents, Gay and Kevin, are now dedicating their lives to bringing needed awareness to both PTSD and this under-funded crisis.
Stop Soldier Suicide and the Cape Fear Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America are 501(c)3 organizations.