At their last meeting the Southport Planning Board voted to allow conditional zoning/rezoning in residential districts, which effectively allows property owners of undeveloped land of five acres or more to have greater density for residential and non-residential units over what the current zoning allows.
The issue now goes to the Board of Alderman to decide whether to allow conditional zoning in residential districts. My question is, what is the benefit to allow greater residential density by way of conditional zoning/rezoning for the citizens of Southport?
I ask because it’s the citizens of Southport that will be most affected by greater residential density as it will increase the number of cars on our roads causing greater traffic congestion and posing a greater risk to the health and safety of our citizens. And because the most important obligation our elected officials have is to the citizens of Southport, not the wishes of developers.
The citizens have spoken loud and clear that they are against greater residential density by way of rezoning. This was made apparent by the survey sent out to all citizens of Southport by the NO HIGH-DENSITY SOUTHPORT group which asked, “Are you against rezoning to a PUD (Planned Unit Development) District in Project Indigo, e.g. high-density, multiple residential and commercial uses?” With over 500 Southport citizens responding more than 90% said they were against PUD rezoning to allow for greater residential density. While conditional zoning/rezoning is not the same as PUD rezoning the intent is the same - to allow greater density than the current zoning.
In addition to posing a greater risk to the health and safety of Southport citizens, allowing higher residential density puts a greater strain on our infrastructure and a greater risk to our fragile coastal environment. I urge the Board of Alderman to stand up for and with the citizens of Southport and say “no” to conditional zoning/rezoning in residential districts. Such zoning/rezoning provides no benefit to the citizens, and the citizens should be the primary concern of our elected officials.
This is a call to action, citizens of Southport let your voices be heard and tell the Board of Alderman to vote “no” to conditional zoning/rezoning in residential districts.