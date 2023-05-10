Want to start an argument in a hurry? Mention a local development project in Brunswick County. You’ll open a Pandora’s Box of political, economic, environmental and cultural concerns and perhaps unleash a torrent of profanity. Whatever the project, however necessary to support our growth and to serve the county’s citizens, nobody wants it in their backyard.

Many of us helped fuel Brunswick County’s explosive growth. Unless you’re a descendant of the Cape Fear area’s indigenous tribes, your ancestors came from elsewhere, whether across the ocean (voluntary or at the mercy of slave traders) or over land. Brunswick County has much to recommend it in terms of climate, terrain, proximity to beaches and a reasonable cost of living.

Recommended for you