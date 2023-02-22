The Oak Island Town Council meeting held Monday, February 13, allowed some citizens to query the development of Boardwalk Place via quasi-judicial formatting. The presentation given by Scott Stewart, the landscape architect, was very informative and well done. The visual pictures and drawings depicted an area of current urbanization, now popular in locations like Wilmington.
The developer’s attorney, Grady Richardson, was annoying at times but performing his due diligence for his client. All citizen speakers were cross examined by Mr. Richardson.
A team of professionals that the developer hired also attended to further explain the Special Use Permit application with expert analysis on seemingly all areas of concern. While none of the citizen speakers that evening were truly “experts” in the areas, they all had justification and/or concerns for opposing this project. This development appears to satisfy all the Special Use Permit Standards; however, it is only on paper. Part of this process is also being able to maintain all of them once completed.
I feel that there was one major flaw in the engineering aspect that focused on traffic. Their concern was the effect of in and out traffic of the development on only East Dolphin Drive area. Importantly, the true negative impact is the sheer volume of people in and around Boardwalk Place and how it adds to the flow onto Middleton. The number of vehicles and people in this location during peak time of summer, weekends and holidays is exasperating to all who travel there. Importantly, Oak Island is no longer just a seasonal location for vacationers or visitors. We have experienced tremendous growth, and this will continue bringing more congestion.
Additionally, this increase will be “detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety or general welfare” since accessing the beach will be contentious and safety is questionable for any walkers, bikers and even low speed vehicles (golf carts) traveling to the beach. It was professed that there would be hardly any traffic since occupants of the hotel would arrive, park their cars and walk to the beach and restaurant. Yes, this is true, but does that mean they will eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at the same restaurant every day and hardly ever go out to other areas of Oak Island or surrounding locations? I think not. It will most likely be the case the first day or so, but what happens after that?
All of this is a monumental flaw in their expert analysis, I believe.