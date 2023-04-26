To the Editor:
One example of hubris is “Just because I can (do this), I will.” See also, “arrogance.”
Just because four aldermen can sell 410 acres owned by the city for decades without having the property appraised, without soliciting competing offers from similarly situated buyers, and without public negotiation, doesn’t mean they should do so. Who knows what another conservation group might have offered for the property? What was so special about this particular buyer that it was necessary to convey this invaluable property for a pittance without employing any of the procedures which each alderman would insist upon if dealing with their own property?
Just because four aldermen can reject the recommendations of the city manager, police chief, fire chief and city staff, not to mention many business owners and residents in the immediate area, and perpetuate what your editorial described as “a one-way black hole,” doesn’t mean they should do so. What is so special about the residents of Short Street that it is necessary to endanger the common good for their convenience?
The answer to both questions is the same. Kick over the rock, shine the light and see what comes out. Both decisions can be traced to personal relationships, not the common good. Our city attorney has the time and the skill set necessary to expose these personal relationships. Will he be directed to do so, or is his budget line item being consumed by the crucial task of restricting the right of one alderman to criticize another in an email?
More than a century ago, Lord Acton observed that a person’s sense of morality lessens as their power increases and wrote, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Southport voters are watching this maxim play out before our very eyes.
Our property should be appraised before it is sold and the unanimous opinion of our first responders should be followed. “Just because I can (indulge a personal relationship), I will.” That is no way to conduct our business or to decide for our common good.
Thomas J. Shaughnessy
Southport
