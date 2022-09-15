The Oak Island Fire Department and town management’s decision to drop paramedic-level services could be fatal. We understand the challenges but this can be life and death. Whenever we have witnessed an emergency situation, the Oak Island fire truck is the first on scene.
The town is doing a remarkable job with increasing the safety for everyone on the beach via the patrols, the installation of safety signage and rescue devices at the access points. We have over 100 miles of roads on Oak Island that need these emergency services. When the Brunswick County Emergency Services are dispatched from the three or more area stations, it could be too late by the time they arrive; especially if only “generally headquartered on the island.” What about when they are off the island? The west end of Oak Island is a long distance away from Middleton Road, as well as many of the beach accesses. It could easily be too late.
We have firsthand knowledge of this need since a neighbor was not resuscitated in time by the Brunswick EMS arriving late. Our fire department stations are much closer on the island, all of the time. We also know how important this job is to any population, since our son-in-law was one of the paramedics in Orange County (Chapel Hill). Numerous lives were saved from their quick service.
The re-evaluation needs to be immediate before it becomes a true life or death situation on Oak Island.