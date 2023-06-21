Last fall, I wrote The State Port Pilot about my family’s hope that Southport’s leaders would make wise decisions regarding dense development proposals working their way through the system. Since then, the proposal causing the most significant worry has been tabled. But the threat of Southport’s overdevelopment has not gone away.
It has worsened like an approaching storm.
Numerous bills proposed by our state legislature could strip zoning control from municipalities (ex: HB562/SB 675) and threaten the crucial protection of our natural buffers (ex: SB582). These bills should have everyone concerned about the impending deluge of overdevelopment and the myriad of infrastructure issues sure to follow.
Yet, Southport’s real threat is one of their own making.
When our leaders hire experts with the education and expertise to make a positive difference in preserving Southport’s character but don’t encourage them to do that, we are all affected.
When our leaders task those hired experts to craft zoning amendments that pave the way for Southport’s overdevelopment transformation, we all lose.
City planners are not to blame for what Southport becomes.
Southport’s leaders are.
The planning board recently approved the Conditional Zoning Amendment drafted and revised by our expert planners. This negatively impactful zoning change is now in the hands of our board of alderman.
Attend the required Conditional Zoning Public Input meeting on June 28 at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building at 223 E. Bay Street. This meeting is an opportunity to voice opposition to the Conditional Zoning Amendment. Please write the Board of Aldermen and tell them to deny the Conditional Zoning Amendment and preserve Southport for future generations its charm and fragile, essential ecosystem.