The proposed sale of 441 acres of land for $441,000 by Southport, not even 5% of a single year’s operating budget, seems like a terrible business and political decision to me, one that will be deeply regretted years from now.
Your editorial last week wisely notes, “The land currently lies within the restrictive blast zone of Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, the nation’s largest ammunitions depot, but years from now there is no guarantee the depot will remain a government operation.” Precisely.
The notion that Southport is better served by letting a nonprofit control the destiny of this tract if Sunny Point falls into the hands of “a developer or an industry” shows a disturbing lack of trust in the wisdom and integrity of future citizens and an equally disturbing trust in the gullibility of present citizens.
The only way for Southport to control the destiny of this tract is to continue as its owner. Again, your editorial wisely notes, “One thing is for certain in our ever-changing world today and that is we never know what the future holds.” Precisely.
Since present citizens do not and cannot know what the future holds for this tract, I suggest it is wiser to preserve the options of those future citizens who will be here when a decision is required. Until then, under the watchful eyes of its present citizens, Southport can keep this tract “in conservation” as well as any nonprofit.