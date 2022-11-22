A recent article in this newspaper highlighted a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” at Woodlands Park in St. James and noted a sobering statistic: “Without a cure, it is estimated that one in three seniors will suffer from Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia in the next year.”
While a “silver bullet” cure for Alzheimer’s seems elusive, it’s important for readers to know that, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the risk of Alzheimer’s can be significantly reduced – perhaps by as much as 40% – through a combination of quitting smoking, avoiding excessive drinking, eating more healthfully, losing weight, managing blood pressure and blood sugar, correcting hearing loss, being physically active and getting enough sleep. A long list, but these are things that we can all, and probably should, make stronger efforts to do or work toward.
Beyond that, the best selling book “The End of Alzheimer’s,” by Dale Bredesen, MD, argues that successfully maximizing these efforts, together with other strategies such as playing brain games and getting tested/treated for any underlying medical issues, can effectively prevent and perhaps even reverse Alzheimer’s.
Considering that about a third of Brunswick County’s population is age 65 or older, I am left with the question as to whether here in our local area there might be support groups or medical specialists to help people over 65 who are ready to work to decrease their own Alzheimer’s risk, or potentially even reverse evidence of early Alzheimer’s?