To the Editor:
The May 3 edition reported on a presentation on Oak Island by the North Carolina Coastal Federation (NCCF) on the topic of shoreline protection (“Pollution control a growing concern,” by Lee Hinnant).
An informative, comprehensive piece, but there was one glaring omission: no mention that the program was sponsored and facilitated by Oak Island’s Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC).
While the primary program was presented by the NCCF, the event was a showcase of the EAC’s other programs, some of which the speaker applauded and are mentioned in the article.
Nor was there any mention that the committee is responsible for the town becoming the first coastal community to adopt the living shoreline program and sponsors and coordinates related events.
The EAC, an invaluable community organization comprised of volunteers appointed by Town Council, is the only committee sanctioned and recognized by the town to advise the town and educate residents on areas of environmental concern and propose remediation of those areas with programs and events.
The EAC has rebounded after suppression by the pandemic with vigor in its mission with informative programs for residents and comprehensive contributions to the town on issues impacting the island’s fragile, at-risk environment.
The committee, its members and town staff devoted innumerable hours of hard work required for final production of the event, and they deserve credit for their part in the event. Also, town citizenry was not fully informed of their fellow residents’ efforts to fulfill their mission and raise awareness.
Wordsworth’s cautious warning portends grievous consequences for us all – the world is indeed increasingly more with us as we grapple with a multitude of critical issues impacting our quality of life because we too have laid “waste our powers” and “are out of tune” with nature-our environment. The EAC’s arduous work to rectify this situation and bring global environmental concerns to the local level and mitigate further calamity deserves recognition.
Margaret Anne Johnson
Oak Island
