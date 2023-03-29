Many times during presentations and meetings with the developers of the proposed Project Indigo reference is made to George P. Mitchell who owned and developed Bald Head Island and Indigo Plantation. Mr. Mitchell was a pioneer, business man, philanthropist and conservationist.
The legend of George P. Mitchell is innovative and scientifically based energy production through commercial use of shale gas fracking and development of the Woodlands (sustainable development) near Houston, Texas.
I have been researching the legacy of the family and the Cynthia W. and George P. Mitchell Foundation – a foundation which “envisions a future in which human societies flourish in harmony with a thriving natural environment.”
One branch of the foundation is the Cook’s Branch Conservancy, a 6,000 acre conservancy project that, “promotes conservation ethics and demonstrates the resilience of nature in perpetuity... The transformation of the once clear cut, overgrazed working ranch into an award winning nature conservancy exemplifies extraordinary habitat management and wildlife conservation on private land.” The project is an opportunity for education in sustainibility.
As the heirs of Cynthia and George Mitchell divest and close the estate, there is an opportunity to add an additional tribute to their legacy of conservation, similar to the Cook’s Branch Project.
Southport is a small historic coastal city being choked by development. It has only two roads in and out. Our citizens fear that developing this large tract located in Southport’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) will forever harm the delicate ecosystem and cause further environmental hazards, especially during hurricanes. Traffic, which is already an issue, will be compounded with no viable solutions. Once this unique piece of nature with its amazing ecosystem is developed, it will be gone forever.
As the Mitchell legacy and Foundation continues efforts with wildlife conservation, preserving the family’s land in the ETJ and Indigo Plantation Marina area presents a wonderful opportunity for the foundation and the Mitchell family. Conserving these areas would be a priceless gift for Southport citizens and visitors.