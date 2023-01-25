To the Editor:
If the town allows Project Indigo Phase Two to erase trees, the already struggling infrastructure of Southport would be overwhelmed by 20% more floodwater.
Let’s recall this past spring and summer, as we ripped up the streets of Southport, most importantly Howe Street. Recall the expense to repair obliterated gray water systems, the expense to repair the roads and the expense/loss of sales forced on small business owners whose customers couldn’t get to their shops.
The developer’s zoning request dated March 10, 2022, requests 346 acres. In a typical N.C. forest stand 20% of the stormwater that falls is stored in trees and soil. Per the USGS Rainfall Calculator, one inch of rainfall equals 27,154 gallons of water per acre.
Sunny Point recorded 27.44 inches of rain in Hurricane Florence, according to the NWS. That was 745,105 gallons per acre. Twenty percent of that is 149,021 gallons per acre mitigated stormwater flow.
For 346 acres that’s about 51,561,266 gallons of sequestered stormwater during Florence across the proposed Project Indigo Phase Two. If that isn’t enough to get your heart started, add the developer’s plans to designate 150 acres of the 346 as impervious to water. Water will not even have the chance to meet the soil and absorb it. The water will go directly into drainage ponds and gray water systems.
Are Southport’s utilities now prepared to take on an even more massive amount of water created by the loss of tree canopy? If not, let’s visit an excerpt of the Landscape Urban Plan from the EPA.
In the U.S., cities are obligated to control sewer overflows under the Clean Water Act, and a part of this process is to manage stormwater runoff. Cities with problematic sewers, like Southport’s city sewer system, may need to negotiate binding legal agreements under which improvements must be made to reduce sewer overflows.
A consent decree in Cleveland led to the formation of the Project Clean Lake program, which stipulates $3 billion in spending over 25 years to lower annual discharges of mixed raw sewage and stormwater from 4.5 billion gallons to 494 million gallons.
The high costs of sewer system management are exacerbated by attempts to repair, replace and upgrade gray infrastructure, and these costs are usually passed on to RATEPAYERS who experience steep increases in water service fees.
Pete Key
Oak Island
