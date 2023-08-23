Since moving to Durham after 27 years of living in Southport, I look forward to receiving The State Port Pilot each week. It was with great joy that I read the August 9 article concerning affordable housing and homelessness and the call for our community to find solutions to these issues. I was delighted to see the leaders of Brunswick Partnership for Housing and Habitat address these needs with our city officials. Affordable housing and homelessness are not new to our community.
For many years, the Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship has worked with Brunswick County Streetreach and local motels to provide emergency shelter for individuals and families. The Brunswick Partnership for Housing and the recently opened transitional housing facility in Southport is an outgrowth of these efforts. Habitat for Humanity has also been active in our community as was highlighted in an article in the same issue about the most recent Habitat home.
My joy and pride in the community of Southport turned to sadness and dismay when I read the August 16 article stating that “residents express fear, anger over growing homeless population.” I read this disturbing article the morning after taking part in an event held to celebrate the work of the “Families Moving Forward” transitional housing facility located in downtown Durham. At the event, families (mostly single mothers with small children) who had been homeless were treated to an evening of food, fun and fellowship provided by a local church. As I reflected on this very positive experience of interacting with people who had at one time been “on the street,” I could not help but compare this experience to the responses of “fear and anger” in Southport.
My hope is that the folks who live in Southport can move beyond their fear and anger and, instead, see individuals in need of compassion and care. I applaud the efforts of our police force to help and I call for all of our churches to support our city leaders in working together to find ways that Southport can be a good place for everyone to live.