To the Editor:

Since moving to Durham after 27 years of living in Southport, I look forward to receiving The State Port Pilot each week. It was with great joy that I read the August 9 article concerning affordable housing and homelessness and the call for our community to find solutions to these issues. I was delighted to see the leaders of Brunswick Partnership for Housing and Habitat address these needs with our city officials. Affordable housing and homelessness are not new to our community.

