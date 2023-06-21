The risk of major hurricanes looms later this season. In past years, videos on television of other areas have shown massive traffic jams along hurricane evacuation routes with families standing by cars, relying on water bottles. We’ve been lucky thus far – our bridges and highways have been sufficient for evacuation from the island. Our wetlands have stored large amounts of water, thus mitigating flooding, and our area has not had an overpopulation problem.
But with real estate developments popping up all over, we have to anticipate fast population increases. We have to expect many more cars on our roads and bridges. And we have to realize that unless we are very, very careful, and find a way to rein in big development, the construction of more and more homes in our coastal area will involve filling wetlands and that increases the potential for flooding, including the flooding of roadways all of which, combined, pose a problem for evacuation and public safety. But where is this discussed?
A key example is the 7,200-home development planned for the currently uninhabited area right across the “second bridge” from Oak Island. Traffic from Oak Island to the mainland flows right by the site of that planned development, and that second bridge was planned to facilitate evacuation from the island. But has there been discussion of this or evaluation of the problem? I have heard concerns about possible beach traffic, but thus far nothing about traffic problems related to evacuation – nothing about the possibility of roads flooding at the very time more and more of us might have to get on the roadways.
I submit that it’s past time for our elected officials, and the rest of us, to take off the rose-colored glasses with respect to big development plans here on the coast. It’s time for all of us to consider public safety.