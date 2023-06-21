To the Editor:

The risk of major hurricanes looms later this season. In past years, videos on television of other areas have shown massive traffic jams along hurricane evacuation routes with families standing by cars, relying on water bottles. We’ve been lucky thus far – our bridges and highways have been sufficient for evacuation from the island. Our wetlands have stored large amounts of water, thus mitigating flooding, and our area has not had an overpopulation problem.