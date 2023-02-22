To the Editor:
Look up “farce” in the dictionary: you will likely see Oak lsland Town Hall hearing on a special use permit for a proposed hotel as the perfect example.
Although not being planned as one, it satisfied all the elements of a farce: a comic dramatic work using buffoonery and typically including crude characteristics and ludicrously improbable situations, especially gross incongruities.
It rapidly degenerated into low comedy, but the catastrophe could have been avoided had town leadership executed their duties properly by maintaining control of the unruly crowd and forcing them to observe the official rules, not only of the procedure but also of civility and respect. Mayor White did call the crowd down at times, but as a whole it was visibly recalcitrant to accepting any scintilla of proper behavior, not only toward the project but often for the applicant and his experts and allowed to continue with their rudeness.
I am often dismayed by Oak Island’s resistance to catching up to the 21st century, but reversion of the crowd to 16th century theatre etiquette was beyond belief. The only thing missing was the throwing of rotten fruit.
The hearing was destined to be contentious, emotional, and long, but had the town attorney not allowed the objectors to, as farce holds - “speak more than was set down” for them, until the proper time, it could have progressed in a more orderly fashion and been less chaotic. This is not to diminish the right of objectors with standing to be heard as they have a right and should, but not allowing some legitimate objections sent the message to the crowd that the objection was not legally correct rather than overruled out of discretion for the thorny topic and with latitude for residents to say their piece (no matter how many times they chose); the crowd yelled, booed, whistled, shouted, heckled, and applauded in response as if they were underdogs attending a sports event whose side was trouncing the favored opponents. And trounce they did: the mob ruled, not the rules of procedure.
No doubt the applicant and his attorney were well prepared for what faced them as Oak Island has a reputation for conducting haphazard proceedings. The hearing was quasi-judicial, but the town attorney allowed it to be a free-for-all instead of holding the objectors’ feet to the fire, not easy with understandably emotional residents who want their town to remain the “sleepy little beach town” their grandparents knew, but not unmanageable for seasoned professionals which the applicant, his attorney, and experts demonstrated with aplomb and impeccability.
The grandparents of the distractors at the hearing would likely have behaved with greater respect for the procedure as well as the applicant and his attorney instead of interrupting, overtalking, belittling and jeering, all insidious forms of bullying which worked. Unfortunately, the tragic conclusion with which we were left is might makes right – not detente as policy. The hearing was a chance for Oak Island leaders to model the proper way for disgruntled residents to participate in a contested proceeding, not encourage vituperation no matter how valid their concerns.
One of the first practical lessons taught in law school is, ‘Wishing does not make it so.’ The residents of Oak Island should learn this lesson and face the hard issues of dealing with already unprecedented growth with civility, courtesy and decorum.
Margaret Anne Johnson
Oak Island