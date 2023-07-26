To the Editor:

During my service on the Brunswick County Planning Board (2006-2011), it was proudly mentioned that Brunswick County was the 14th fastest growing county in the nation. The board, along with commissioners, approved the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) that provided guidelines for approving numerous subdivisions and appropriate services – roads, utilities, and schools. The anticipated growth led to the passage of a $150 million school bond in 2016 that would expand classroom capacity at existing schools and build new school facilities.