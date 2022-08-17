To the Editor:
I am writing to express outrage about an issue my wife and I became aware of via a news report on a local station August 10 on the relocation of 1,200 Ft. Bragg troops from their 1970s barracks due to widespread mold in the buildings.
Videos showed mold on the walls, floors, ceiling and HVAC duct work. These conditions have existed for months if not years. The living conditions were so dangerous that the troops were being relocated to other barracks that some people described as just as bad. As terrible as this situation is, it is the story immediately following the mold story that infuriated me: it was reported that Ft. Bragg was spending almost $7 million to rename the base from Ft. Bragg to Ft. Liberty. You have got to be kidding me.
My wife, who was born at Ft. Bragg, is the daughter of a 28-year Army veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division and a Green Beret. She was incredulous upon hearing the above two stories.
To allow the men and women who serve our nation, who put their lives on the line every day to protect the freedoms we enjoy, to live in such intolerable conditions is unforgiveable. They deserve better than being forced to live in squalor and unhealthy environments.
This situation reflects a total failure of leadership of Ft. Bragg’s commanders, the incompetence of those responsible for its infrastructure, and represents a dereliction of duty. But for Congress to authorize expenditure of $7 million on renaming Ft. Bragg while not fixing the living conditions of our troops only worsens the wound. It reflects total complacency and lack of concern by our elected officials toward our troops.
As a part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Congress called for the renaming of nine military installations. The law established a Naming Commission to identify the costs associated with the renaming. The Naming Commission report estimates the cost at $21 million. I think experience shows us that with projects like these, the costs are likely to be much greater.
Every Representative and Senator who voted for the 2021 NDAA to expend taxpayers’ dollars for military installation renaming BEFORE ensuring safe living conditions for those who give their lives for our freedoms should be embarrassed and ashamed of this willful waste of taxpayers’ dollars. The egregious conditions at Ft. Bragg are a complete failure of leadership and those responsible should be immediately relieved of their command and reprimanded.
Congress should block expenditure of any funds authorized in the NDAA for installation renaming until complete evaluations of living conditions on all military bases are performed and NDAA funds should be used to correct deficiencies, and any expenditure of authorized funds in the NDAA for non-mission critical items such as critical race theory training, gender identity programs and non-essential activities should be prohibited.
The deplorable conditions at Ft. Bragg and other military installations are an abomination to our military men and women. They defend us; now we must defend them. Leadership responsibility comes with accountability. When incompetence prevails, consequences must follow.
I would ask you to do as I’m doing and write your Congressional representatives about the above situation and ask of their willingness to make immediate plans for correcting this egregious situation and hold those responsible to account. It’s time we all demand accountability.
Ron Carmichael
Southport